‘Blue Bloods’ Stars Talk About Being A Family On & Off Screen Ahead Of 150th Episode

March 31, 2017 7:22 PM
Filed Under: Blue Bloods, Jessica Moore, Tom Selleck

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The CBS hit drama “Blue Bloods” celebrates its 150th episode Friday night.

So what’s it like portraying an NYPD family? CBS2’s Jessica Moore went behind the scenes as the cast marked the milestone.

They’re the family many of us wish we had — cool but complicated, interesting and intense, and always fiercely loyal, Moore reports.

“It’s a real joy because we have a real family off screen as well as on screen. I think the people are spectacular actors, and they’re spectacular people, and I kind of love them all,” Tom Selleck says.

“Blue Bloods” tells the story of the Reagan family, NYPD royalty. Will Estese plays Jamie Reagan, son of NYPD Commissioner Frank Reagan. Estese says the show has a loyal following among New York City law enforcement.

Moore: “Do you ever run into any actual NYPD officers who recognize you?”

Estes: “Yeah every once in a while, I get ‘Hey, it’s you.’ We hear a lot from cops that they like the show, and that’s a huge compliment, because we’re playing cops.”

As the show prepares to air its 150th episode, cast members don’t take a moment for granted.

“It’s quite an accomplishment for this show to be running for this many years and this many shows. So it’s nice to be a part of that,” Bridget Moynahan, who plays Erin Reagan, says.

“It’s great to stay on. It just feels like people like what you’re doing. What we do is entertainment, so if people like it,” Estes says.

Some of the show’s most priceless moments play out during the famous family dinner scenes, which Moore found out, aren’t as easy to film as you might think.

“If you make the mistake of eating something in the first take, then you have to match that time and time again for everybody’s shot,” Moynahan says. “So I’ve had potato for about three hours.”

“Blue Bloods” star Tom Selleck is no stranger to longevity on both the big and small screens. But he says his role as a firm-but-loving father is a source of personal pride.

“Frank Reagan, my character, is far from perfect. He makes a lot of mistakes, but he is trying to be a good father. And in this world with a lot of the problems and social problems we have, I think that’s a very important thing,” he says.

And good news for “Blue Bloods” fans: CBS just announced the show has been renewed for another season.

You can watch the 150th episode on CBS2 at 10 p.m. Friday.

