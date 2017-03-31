Boomer & Carton: Bring On Baseball, Baby!

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
No Steven Matz, no problem. The Mets have their starting rotation set for their season-opening series, which begins Monday afternoon against Atlanta at Citi Field.
The Yankees’ promising group of youngsters will start their season Sunday at 1 p.m. at Tampa Bay.
It was a baseball Friday edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza, and the guys were understandably excited for the games that count, to start.
You know the drill, folks. It’s the last day of the work week, so start actin’ like it.