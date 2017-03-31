Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: March 31, 2017

Friday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” ended up being pretty messy.
Boomer and Craig had baseball on the brain to end the work week, as they discussed the upcoming regular season openers for the Yankees and Mets. The Bombers begin Sunday in Tampa Bay, while the Amazins’ kick things off Monday at home against Atlanta.
Later, the guys got into some strange things, like Boomer’s apparent ear wax problem, Al Dukes’ toilet paper hang-ups, and Craig’s messy project.
“The Great Cartini” also made an appearance to talk NBA wagers, Patrik Elias showed up to discuss his great career, and the guys shared their Final Four picks.
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Friday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.
Until Monday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!
