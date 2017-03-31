CBS2 Exclusive: Search On For Suspects Who Tied Up Autistic Boy, Babysitter In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A little boy and his babysitter were victims of a violent robbery in the Bronx recently.

As CBS2’s Scott Rapoport reported exclusively Friday, two men roughed them up and then tied them up inside before ransacking the family’s apartment.

“I’m just scared,” said Lorry Gonzalez.

Gonzalez. 43, was still reeling Friday from a frightening attack and robbery that her 7-year-old autistic son endured while with his babysitter, as they were heading back home to the little boy’s apartment.

“I can’t believe this happened,” Gonzalez said.

It happened this past Sunday around 3:30 p.m. Gonzalez was not home – she was having a medical procedure at the time.

She said her son Caleb had just arrived home with baby sitter — Robert Ross, 66 — and took the elevator up to the apartment — as seen on surveillance video.

What they did not know was that 25 minutes earlier, police say two men had entered the building before them and rode the elevator up to their floor — covering their faces

As Caleb and his babysitter walked down the hall, police said the two men grabbed them from behind and pushed them inside the apartment. They pistol-whipped the babysitter and tied up both him and the boy with shoelaces and nylon stockings, police said.

“Two guys came from nowhere,” said babysitter Ross.

Ross said he was struck multiple times. His wounds were still raw five days later.

When asked what he would say to the assailants, Ross said, “I’d like to see them rot in hell is what I would like to see.”

Police said the suspects ransacked the apartment – taking, among other things, a steel lock box containing $5,000 in cash.

Gonzalez said the money was from her business — a cellphone store on Belmont and East Tremont avenues. She said she thinks she was targeted.

“They don’t know me, but they probably think I have money because I have a store,” she said.

Police said the suspects took off. They are seen on surveillance video leaving — carrying bags that appear to be filled.

The babysitter said he managed to get himself untied and called 911.

Ross said little Caleb was not hurt. His mother said, though autistic and not able to express himself, her son was shaken up.

In one potentially important clue — Gonzalez said one of the suspects left his cellphone in the apartment before he bolted.

“So we found it and gave it to the police,” Gonzalez said.

The babysitter said he did not get a good look at the suspects. The only identifying feature, he said, was that they spoke with a “very heavy Spanish accent.”