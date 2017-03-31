Police: Man Caught On Camera Stealing Baby Stroller In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man they say was caught on camera stealing a baby stroller in the Fort Greene section of Brooklyn.
Surveillance video shows the man walking up to a stoop near Carlton and Willoughby avenues around 12:30 p.m. Thursday. He checks out the stroller, walks away, moves his car, then returns to take the carriage.
Police say the UPPAbaby Vista Stroller had an Enfant blanket and Enfant warmer inside, worth a combined value of $1,030.
The suspect is described as a white man, 25 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall and 170 pounds. He was driving a grey four-door sedan.
Anyone with information about this missing stroller is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers Website or texting their tips to 274637(CRIMES) then enter TIP577.