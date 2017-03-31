Crayola Announces Bluish Crayon Yet To Be Named Replacing Dandelion

EYE ON THE WEATHER: Heavy Rain For Most; Winter Weather Advisory Far North | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

March 31, 2017 10:13 AM
Filed Under: Crayola, National Crayon Day

EASTON, Pa. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Dandelion yellow has reason to be blue.

Crayola announced Friday, National Crayon Day, that it’s replacing the color dandelion in its 24-pack with a crayon in “the blue family.”

The company says it will leave it to fans to come up with a name for the replacement color.

The company posted a goodbye video for the color dandelion on Twitter Thursday. It’s only the third time in Crayola’s long history that it has retired one or more colors and the first time it’s swapped out a color in its box of 24.

Crayola was originally set to announce which color was getting the boot on Friday.

Other colors that previously got the boot include maize, raw umber and orange yellow.

Crayola crayons were first produced in 1903 by Binney & Smith Co.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

