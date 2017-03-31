Drenching Rain Brings Threat Of Flooding For Parts Of Tri-State Area

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Tri-State Area was getting soaked by drenching, bone-chilling rain propelled by fierce winds Friday.

As CBS2’s Lonnie Quinn reported, the rain was not expected to let up until Saturday.

The temperature was 39 degrees in New York City as of the 5 p.m. hour, but wind gusts of up to 20 mph made for a wind chill that felt like 31 degrees – below freezing.

As of 5 p.m., 0.75 inch of rain had fallen in New York City, 1.34 inches had fallen in Toms River, and 1.38 inches had fallen in Newark. Another inch is expected to fall on top of the current totals.

The whole area was covered with an active weather system as of late Monday afternoon – and it wasn’t just rain. To the north in Sullivan and Ulster counties, freezing rain and sleet were falling.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Sullivan, Ulster and Dutchess counties as well as Pike County, Pennsylvania – with icing a concern for early Saturday morning.

A flood watch was also in effect until 2 a.m. Saturday for much of New Jersey due to the rain, while a coastal flood advisory has been issued for all coastal areas from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Saturday as high tide comes in.

The rain is expected to bring flooding to areas with streams and creeks, as well as with poor drainage.

Far to the north, parts of New England were under a winter storm warning and were expecting as much as 6 to 10 inches of snow, CBS Boston reported.

The rainy weather is being driven by a low-pressure system that is hovering over West Virginia. Until it moves eastward out onto the Atlantic Ocean, a chance of rain will persist, Quinn reported.

Rain will continue early Saturday with a slow clearing throughout the day – and a high of only 45 degrees. The rain is expected to persist until around 3 p.m. Saturday.

The rain on Friday was making for a rough evening commute. CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported the West Side Highway and Henry Hudson Parkway were a sea of red brake lights at 5 p.m., with traffic getting nowhere half a mile south of the 79th Street exit.

The weather was also being blamed for a series of underground manhole explosions that rocked the East Village Friday morning. The three manhole explosions and fires happened on Broadway near East 12th Street around 6:30 a.m., and shattered windows at the famed Strand Bookstore and several other buildings.

A Con Edison spokesman said the explosions were likely caused by rain falling on lots of leftover salt from recent snowstorms that got pushed underground.