Keith Hernandez On WFAN: Mets Better Because Of Their Bench

March 31, 2017 6:02 PM
Filed Under: Keith Hernandez, Mike Francesa, New York Mets

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Keith Hernandez is the highest he’s been on the Mets entering a season in quite some time.

“I feel better about this team than I have of any other team that Terry’s managed during his tenure,” the Mets great and SNY analyst told WFAN’s Mike Francesa on Friday. “I think the bench is stronger now.”

Hernandez specifically mentioned infielder Wilmer Flores and outfielder Brandon Nimmo.

He said Flores has “been impressing me more as he’s gotten older” and that he believes Flores should be playing every day.

He added that Nimmo has been successful off the bench because he “hits line drives. He hits the ball to all fields.”

To listen to the full interview, in which Hernandez also discusses the Mets outfield puzzle, the pitchers and more, click on the audio player below.

