Lady Antebellum Talks Academy Of Country Music Awards

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Country music’s biggest names and rising stars will gather this Sunday for the Academy of Country Music Awards.

CBS2’s Alex Denis caught up with one of country’s biggest bands ahead of the big show.

With more than 18 million album sales worldwide, six platinum singles, and countless awards to their name Lady Antebellum is no stranger to the spotlight.

Since forming in 2006, Lady Antebellum has taken the music scene by storm.

Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott, and Dave Haywood are among the big-name stars who will celebrate the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards.

“The ACM award was the first award we ever won, so it holds such a special place in our heart,” Scott said.

Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley will host the evening and this year’s nominees include hit makers Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Little Big Town, and Jason Aldean.

Despite, once again being nominated themselves for vocal group of the year, Lady Antebellum is cheering for their friends.

“Do you have any front runners?” Denis asked.

“It’s been Chris Stapelton’s year,” Kelley said.

There’s also a group of new artists garnishing attention.

“I think the newcomers is what we get most excited about like Maren Morris, Kelsea Ballerini. To see them have this new crop of artists come in,” Kelley said.

Beyond the anticipation of who will win, like in the past, the ACM’s promise elaborate performances and unique pairings.

On stage this year, Florida Georgia Line and the Backstreet Boys.

As for Lady Antebellum, they just released a new single, “You Look Good” and are preparing for an upcoming world tour that kicks off this summer.

The ACMs air this Sunday, April 2 at 8 p.m. on CBS2.