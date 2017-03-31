Ahead Of Opening Day, Poll Finds Fans Believe The Mets Are Amazin’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Mets are gearing up for opening day next week, and a new poll found that many people are rooting for them this year.

According to Quinnipiac University, people in New York City prefer the Mets over the Yankees by 45 to 43 percent.

It’s the opposite in New York State where the Yankees win 48 to 34.

On Friday, CBS2’s Steve Overmyer spoke with Mets fans taking part in a rally at Grand Central Terminal.

They had a chance to test out their arms, meet World Series hero Mookie Wilson.

“I’ve been a die hard Mets fan since 1962,” one man told 1010 WINS’ Roger Stern.

Fans said they just couldn’t help falling in love with the orange and blue.

“Mets players lived in my town growing up, you would see them around town,” said Catherine who has loved the team since a young age.

CBS2’s Overmyer asked one fan about the team’s chances heading into the season. Are they cautiously optimistic?

“Always, you don’t wanna talk about it because you’re a Met fan,” one woman said.

Mets fans will get their first chance to show off some of that ‘cautious optimism’ at Citi Field on Monday at 1 p.m.