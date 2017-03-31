Poll: Mets Edge Out Yankees As NYC’s Favorite Team

March 31, 2017 3:57 PM
Filed Under: New York Mets, New York Yankees

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)The Yankees might own far more world championships than the Mets, but the Amazins are New York City’s most popular team, according to a new poll.

A Quinnipiac University survey released Friday shows that 45 percent of NYC baseball fans prefer the Mets, compared to 43 percent who favor the Bronx Bombers. The difference, however, is within the the 3.6-percentage-point margin of error.

“In the Big Apple … it looks like the 2017 baseball season will be a close race between the Yankees and the Mets,” Maurice Carroll, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll, said in a news release.

Fans at Citi Field before Game 5 of the World Series on Nov. 1, 2015. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The Yankees, however, rule the Empire State, with 48 percent of fans statewide backing them, compared to 34 percent for the Mets.

The Bombers’ margin widened upstate, 53 percent to 14 percent. The Boston Red Sox came in third place at 9 percent.

The Yankees open their season Sunday at Tampa Bay. The Mets play their opener Monday against the Braves at Citi Field.

