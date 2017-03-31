Mylan Issues EpiPen Recall Due To Potential Defect

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Meridian Medical Technologies, makers of Mylan’s EpiPen Auto-Injector, have issued a voluntary recall of its EpiPen and EpiPen Jr. injectors.
“The potential defect could make the device difficult to activate in an emergency (failure to activate or increased force needed to activate) and have significant health consequences for a patient experiencing a life-threatening allergic reaction (anaphylaxis),” the company said in a statement on its website.
The recall affects 13 kinds of EpiPen and EpiPen Jr. devices that were distributed between December 17, 2015 and July 1, 2016.
Mylan advised consumers to use their current EpiPens, if needed, until they receive a replacement. Consumers should contact Mylan at 800-796-9526 or customer.service@mylan.com with any questions.