New And Improved Nassau Coliseum Opens On Long Island

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The ribbon has been cut on the new and improved Nassau Coliseum.
The Coliseum underwent a $165 million renovation that includes an aluminum fin-like design on the outside with new seats, concession stands, restrooms and food carts inside.
All of the seats inside the Coliseum have been redone in black material.
Eight of the seats will remain empty forever to honor the first responders and others who died on 9/11. The seats will be embroidered with the names of various organizations, the five military branches and first responder agencies.
Long Island native Billy Joel will be the first to perform at the refurbished arena, which is officially known as the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum Presented By New York Community Bank.
The Coliseum closed in August 2015 to undergo massive renovations.