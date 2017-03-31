Saints’ Payton Says Jets Lucked Out With OC Morton, But Urges Caution

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Sean Payton is an accomplished NFL head coach who knows John Morton, the Jets’ new offensive coordinator, quite well.

Payton said Thursday during the NFL owners meetings in Phoenix he expects Morton to be really good at his new gig, but not necessarily right away. And why he feels that way really has nothing to do with Morton’s lack of experience as a play-caller.

“Most importantly, it’s going to be who’s playing quarterback. Has that been solved?” Payton wondered aloud, likely already knowing the answer.

Payton went on to add if anyone expects Morton, or any offensive coordinator, for that matter, to crank out solid results off an abysmal 5-11 season that resulted in the Jets launching a massive rebuilding process, they need to reassess expectations.

Morton enjoyed two separate runs in New Orleans, including the last two years as wide receivers coach. Payton gushed about his work ethic and ability to connect with players.

“He’s going to work his tail off,” Payton said of Morton. “We had two, three in the morning nights during the year. That’s just how it is. But he’s a fantastic teacher. He knows the offense. He’s going to look closely at the personnel, making sure the offense is built around the ingredient and it’s not the other way. He’ll do a good job of assessing with the staff… Hey, here are our strengths and let’s play to them.”

Questions about what the Jets’ offensive strengths are will persist throughout the 2017 season. Though they currently have three quarterbacks on their roster, none of them inspire much confidence. Veteran Josh McCown, who is 18-42 as a starter during his long career, was brought in recently to take part in a training camp competition with Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg, youngsters who have yet to make anything close to a favorable impression.

MORE: Bowles: Jets Will Have Open Competition At Quarterback

MORE: Lichtenstein: McCown Signing Signals Jets Have Already Given Up On 2017

The Jets also have a stable of inexperienced wide receivers, save for Quincy Enunwa, who enjoyed a breakout season of sorts last year. As for other aspects of the offense, New York is still piecing together its offensive line and its running game consists of aging Matt Forte and versatile Bilal Powell, who may be a fan favorite but has yet to really show he can be a No. 1 back in the NFL.

Despite all that, Payton remains optimistic that Morton will eventually show his worth.

“It’s his first opportunity and I think he’ll do a real good job,” Payton said. “I said to him that there’s no better city than New York to go have success as a play-caller. You go in there and make an impression.”

The hope is the Jets give Morton more to work with sooner rather than later.