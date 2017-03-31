Time Running Out For On-Time New York State Budget

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — It’s deadline time for New York state leaders trying to wrap up negotiations on a new state budget.
Saturday is the first day of a new state fiscal year but as of Friday morning lawmakers and Gov. Andrew Cuomo were still working on the details, making it unlikely any votes on budget bills could start before the key deadline comes and goes.
Cuomo had a string of on-time budgets early in his tenure as governor and often said the late budgets of the past were a symptom of political dysfunction. This year’s budget is likely to be late only by a matter of hours or a few days.
Top issues this year include greater tuition assistance for students, allowing app-based ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft to expand upstate and juvenile justice reforms.
Cuomo introduced his $152 billion budget proposal in January. It keeps the status quo when it comes to taxes, adds $1 billion in new public education spending, includes expanded childcare tax credits and a new initiative making state college tuition free for students from families making $125,000 or less.
