CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]

Demanding Answers: Doctor Says Tainted NYC School Food Could Have Made Children Sick

March 31, 2017 7:21 PM
Filed Under: Department of Education, Dr. Robert Glatter, Marcia Kramer, School Cafeteria Food

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Medical experts were raising concerns Friday about the safety of food served in New York City public schools – saying the contaminated pizza, chicken, and egg sandwiches that CBS2 has been reporting on this week could make your child sick.

CBS2 Political Reporter Marcia Kramer was still demanding answers Friday.

CBS2 reported earlier this week on the pizza and the egg and cheese sandwiches with unappetizing green spots that appeared to be mold, and the chicken contaminated with metal pieces and bones.

“This is horrific,” said Dr. Robert Glatter, an emergency room doctor at Northwell Health Lenox Hill Hospital. “This is a significantly dangerous situation.”

The Department of Education has now removed all the items from its menus. But the question for many parents is what could happen to their children if they had eaten any of the tainted foods.

Kramer showed Dr. Glatter the photos of the items – first the chicken.

“When you ingest meat that is embedded with nails, the objects can perforate your esophagus; your intestine,” he warned.

As for the moldy food, Glatter said parents may not have realized the vomiting and diarrhea their children may have suffered could have been caused by food eaten in the school cafeteria.

“Oftentimes, we don’t think about the food we’re eating, but often, it’s a very important source of illness – especially in school-age and young children,” Glatter said.

Meanwhile, some are wondering if the city is actually getting the best prices for the food it buys. Sources told CBS2 that each time the city served the brand of chicken that was tainted, it paid $154,000 more than what it ended up paying Perdue – the company school officials turned to for replacement meals.

Chicken is served once a week in city school cafeterias, and the difference in price is millions.

“Perdue has a reputation, and obviously if we could save money, that would go a long way in addressing some of the concerns that have been expressed by taxpayers,” said Public Advocate Letitia James.

Finally, the man in charge of school food has agreed to speak to CBS2’s Kramer about the danger to schoolchildren at 11 a.m. Monday. However, CBS2 still wants an interview with schools Chancellor Carmen Fariña, because the buck stops there.

The Department of Education claimed that no one got sick from the contaminated food. As for the cost, they said the Perdue product is different from the chicken tenders that were taken off the menu.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia