‘Who Would Do That?’ Volunteer Firefighter’s Boots Stolen As He Battled Red Bank Blaze

RED BANK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey firefighter went all out to save a burning home, and had something valuable stolen at the scene of the fire.

Ferocious flames tore through a Red Bank home on Thursday.

The three-alarm blaze demolished the house, leaving only the front steps standing.

As CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock reported, volunteer firefighters gave it all they had to save the structure including William Story. He said he just wrapped up at work when he heard the call and drove straight to the scene.

“Threw on my gear, didn’t think anything about anyone taking my boots,” he said.

He left his work boots beside the passenger door and ran to help get the flames under control.

They spent three hours fighting the fire. When he returned to his truck, the boots were gone.

“Who would do that? I’m there volunteering my time, my life with the rest of the firemen,” he said.

Story checked his dash mounted Go-Pro to see if it caught the thief in action.

“Saw this guy drive up the sidewalk with people walking on the sidewalk, turn around, and stop next to my truck,” he said.

He said that’s when he thinks the boots were lifted. They were just regular work boots — a newer version of the ones he now wears. They cost about $150, but it’s not about they money.

“I don’t care if he gets charged for it, or even returns the boots. It’s just something you shouldn’t do,” he said.

Sea Bright Fire Rescue posted pictures from the scene on their Facebook page hoping someone might be able to help find the person responsible.

The comments keep coming. Several friends offered new boots, and others just seemed disgusted that someone would sink so low.

“It’s crazy,” Daniel Rosales said.

Mark Taylor called the act despicable.

“Not only are they volunteers, they’re putting their lives on the line,” he said.

Apparently, of little consequence to the person who decided they had the right to make off with Story’s boots.