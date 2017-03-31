Man Found Guilty On All Counts In Deadly Short Hills Mall Carjacking

BREAKING: Basim Henry Guilty On All Counts In Fatal Carjacking At Short Hills Mall | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

March 31, 2017 1:07 PM
NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A jury has convicted a man of murder in the first trial for the 2013 deadly carjacking of a Hoboken attorney at The Mall at Short Hills.

Basim Henry stood and watched as the guilty verdict on all counts was delivered Friday.

Prosecutors say Henry was among four men involved in the December 2013 carjacking and fatal shooting of Dustin Friedland at the Short Hills mall in Millburn. They say Henry served as the getaway driver.

The victim’s wife, Jamie Friedland, testified during the trial that she saw her husband struggling with two men in the parking deck before he was shot.

Video from the mall shows an SUV driven by Henry leave the garage, followed by Friedland’s Range Rover. The Range Rover was recovered in Newark the next day behind an abandoned house.

Defense lawyer Michael Rubas argued Henry wasn’t responsible for the shooter’s actions. But prosecutors said Henry “knew force was necessary” to get the vehicle.

