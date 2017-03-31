EYE ON WEATHER: Heavy Rain For Most; Winter Weather Advisory Far North | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

‘Soccer In The City’ Podcast: NYCFC Preps For ‘Quakes, USMNT Ties In Panama

March 31, 2017 6:34 AM
Filed Under: Glenn Crooks, NYCFC, Soccer in the City

NEW YORK (WFAN) — In the latest episode of the “Soccer in the City” podcast, hosts Tom Kolker, Glenn Crooks, Roberto Abramowitz and John Rojas preview NYCFC’s match against San Jose.

The guys also look back at the U.S. Men’s National Team’s World Cup qualifiers. Meanwhile, Mike Petke takes over at Real Salt Lake, Jermaine Jones takes to Twitter, and Lionel Messi gets suspended.

Please make sure to check back with WFAN.com for future episodes. The podcast can also be heard on iTunes and Play.it.

Follow the hosts on Twitter: @RobAbramowitz@GlennCrooks@tkolker and @jrojasa75

