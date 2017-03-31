EYE ON WEATHER: Heavy Rain For Most; Winter Weather Advisory Far North | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Search On For Driver After Police Say Teen Struck In Staten Island Hit-And-Run

March 31, 2017 6:06 AM
Filed Under: Janelle Burrell, Staten Island

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a driver who they say bolted out of a car after hitting a teenager and crashing into a pole while trying to evade officers on Staten Island.

The man police are searching for was seen on surveillance video allegedly sprinting from the scene.

It all began just after 6 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Henderson Avenue and Broadway in the West Brighton section.

Investigators say officers in a marked car were trying to pull over the driver of the black sedan because he was missing a front license plate.

Instead, police said the driver hit the gas, barreling out of control and hitting 13-year-old Qwaddel Lovelace who was crossing the street with his younger brother.

Myquell Daniel watched it all happen in front of him.

“It was just speeding and it went through the sidewalk and hit the little boy while he was crossing the street and he flew up there,” he said. “He had cuts on his head, his back, his fingers.”

The driver then hit a utility pole.

“He went flying up and then he hit the pole and came back down,” the victim’s sister, Almonie Williams, said.

When the car stopped, witnesses say he bolted.

“He hopped out the car and ran,” Daniel said.

The 13-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Police are urging anyone who may recognize the suspect to call the NYPD.

