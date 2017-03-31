Catholic High School Teacher Accused Of Having Sexual Relationship With Student

ELIZABETH, NJ (CBSNewYork) – A teacher at a Catholic high school is accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with a student.
Theresa Hrindo is a teacher at Roselle Catholic High School. She faces sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child and hindering apprehension charges.
Hrindo, 25, allegedly engaged in sex acts with the student from Dec. 2016 through Feb. 2017, prosecutors said.
Prosecutors said Hrindo allegedly deleted “incriminating images and files” from the student’s phone.
The matter was brought to the attention of law enforcement by the Catholic Archdiocese of Newark.
Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call Union County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Brian O’Malley at 908-220-4323.
The most serious charge against Hrindo carries a term of up to 10 years in prison, prosecutors said.