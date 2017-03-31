Catholic High School Teacher Accused Of Having Sexual Relationship With Student

March 31, 2017 3:32 PM
Filed Under: teacher sexual assault

ELIZABETH, NJ (CBSNewYork) – A teacher at a Catholic high school is accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with a student.

Theresa Hrindo is a teacher at Roselle Catholic High School. She faces sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child and hindering apprehension charges.

Hrindo, 25, allegedly engaged in sex acts with the student from Dec. 2016 through Feb. 2017, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said Hrindo allegedly deleted “incriminating images and files” from the student’s phone.

The matter was brought to the attention of law enforcement by the Catholic Archdiocese of Newark.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call Union County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Brian O’Malley at 908-220-4323.

The most serious charge against Hrindo carries a term of up to 10 years in prison, prosecutors said.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia