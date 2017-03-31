CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]

Tony Danza Seeks Advice From Mayor De Blasio About High Rents For Family Businesses

March 31, 2017 6:56 PM
Filed Under: Brian Lehrer, Commercial Rents, Mayor Bill de Blasio, The Brian Lehrer Show, Tony Danza

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One of New York City’s celebrity residents took his complaints about high rents to Mayor Bill de Blasio Friday.

Tony Danza called into the weekly “Ask the Mayor” segment on the WNYC’s “The Brian Lehrer Show” on Friday to ask about plans for mom-and-pop businesses.

They began with small-talk, as de Blasio said he had tried some of the smoked mozzarella at Danza’s shop in Little Italy. But Danza was quick to point out that many businesses like the one he co-owns are struggling, or even going out of business.

“I’d just like to know what your thoughts are about what I like to call the ‘neighborhood wasting disease.’ You know we have so many longtime establishments that have anchored neighborhoods in this city that are just being pushed out by exorbitant rents,” Danza said. “Now don’t get me wrong, I don’t know how you legislate that. But I’d just like to know what your thoughts are about going forward.”

Danza added that even a Starbucks Coffee was priced out of his Upper West Side neighborhood.

Of his own shop – Alleva at Grand and Mulberry streets in Little Italy – Danza noted that it is set to celebrate 125 years in business in October. He said it was run for many years by the Alleva family, and he bought into it with a couple of friends a few years ago.

“We’ve been trying to run it and keep it alive because we end up feeling more like curators than store owners because there’s, you know, because of this thing that’s going on in the city,” Danza said.

De Blasio was sympathetic.

“I agree with Tony’s point,” he said. “We’ve got to figure out every conceivable way to keep these particularly – these extraordinarily, meaningful stores that’s so much the fabric of our community.”

The mayor also put out some suggestions on making protecting small businesses.

“What we did that we could do, Tony, first, reduce the fines that – and we still have more to do on that,” de Blasio said. “When I was – back when I was public advocate we found that previous administration had a pattern of over-fining stores particularly immigrant stores, particularly outer borough stores are all sorts of examples. But those fines were really making it impossible for a lot of stores to keep going.”

De Blasio also called for legal assistance and small grant programs in particular for older stores, “to make sure that they’re not being kicked out because some landlord cheated them on their lease or they didn’t have a lawyer to protect their interests.”

Host Lehrer asked Danza if he had a policy proposal of his own about commercial rent.

“I wish I did. I’m at my wit’s end. I mean, I don’t know what to say,” he said. “I mean, you know, I’m particularly, because, you know, as soon as I walk out the building I see the empty stores.”

Lehrer asked Danza if he would be in favor of some kind of commercial rent control. Danza replied that “at some point we many have to think about something like that,” but he did not see a realistic way that it could happen “in our society.”

De Blasio agreed that such a policy likely would not be realistic.

“It’s a free enterprise society that is not particularly warm and friendly to things like older stores, mom-and-pop stores,” he said. “I would urge the landlords to be less greedy. If you’ve got a store that’s part of the fabric of a community, guess what — you could stop overcharging and let them survive, and you’re still going to be wealthy.”

But he also agreed with Lehrer that asking landlords to be “less greedy” likely would not change anything. De Blasio also noted that commercial rent control is “very legally dubious.”

But he said the city should “keep looking for a more stringent solution.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia