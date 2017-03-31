Manhole Explosion Reported Near Union Square Station

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s been a manhole explosion near the Union Square station.
It happened at Broadway and East 13th Street.
The FDNY said there are high levels of carbon monoxide in some nearby buildings, which were evacuated, CBS2 reported.
The explosion blew out windows of nearby businesses with glass shattering all over the sidewalk.
East 12th Street is closed between Broadway and Fourth Avenue.
FDNY and Con Ed crews are on the scene.
