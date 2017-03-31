EYE ON WEATHER: Heavy Rain For Most; Winter Weather Advisory Far North | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Manhole Explosion Reported Near Union Square Station

March 31, 2017 8:31 AM
Filed Under: Manhole Explosion

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s been a manhole explosion near the Union Square station.

It happened at Broadway and East 13th Street.

The FDNY said there are high levels of carbon monoxide in some nearby buildings, which were evacuated, CBS2 reported.

The explosion blew out windows of nearby businesses with glass shattering all over the sidewalk.

East 12th Street is closed between Broadway and Fourth Avenue.

FDNY and Con Ed crews are on the scene.

 Stay with CBSNewYork.com for more as this story develops.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia