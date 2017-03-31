Suspects Wanted In 3 Separate Upper East Side Burglaries

EYE ON WEATHER: Heavy Rain For Most; Winter Weather Advisory Far North | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

March 31, 2017 8:14 AM

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have released surveillance images of three suspects who they say are wanted in three separate burglaries on the Upper East Side.

The first incident happened sometime between 8:20 a.m. and 8:40 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment building on East 83rd Street.

Police said a man with a cane entered an apartment and took a Thinkpad, a charger and jewelry.

In a separate incident that same day, police said another man stole jewelry, electronics and a Louis Vuitton bag from an East 91st Street apartment.

They’re also looking for a third man who they say also broke into the same building on East 91st Street, but didn’t get away with anything.

(Left) Surveillance image of a suspect who police say is wanted for a burglary on East 83rd Street on March 21, 2017 (credit: NYPD)/Surveillance images of two suspects who police say are wanted for two burglaries on East 91st Street on March 21, 2017. (credit: NYPD)

So far, police said burglars have struck at least 10 times in the area since Feb. 10 and are encouraging residents to not just lock their doors, but to always turn the deadbolt.

Right now, police say the burglaries are not being investigated as a pattern but they are looking to see if they’re connected.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

