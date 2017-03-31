Nassau Cops: Robbery Suspects Caught On Video Smashing Jewelry Display Case With Sledgehammer

VALLEY STREAM, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for three suspects in connection with a smash and grab robbery that took place at the Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream.
Two suspects were seen on video walking into a Zales Jewelers, striking the display case with a sledgehammer, and removing an undetermined amount of jewelry.
The suspects jumped into a two door convertible, driven by a third man, and fled, police said.
“There were no injuries reported in that store. There were — at the time of the robbery — four employees and a customer present in the store, but none of them sustained any injuries,” Nassau County Police Det. Maureen Roach told WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall.
Two of the suspects — described as black males — were between 5’9″ and 6′ tall, wearing hooded sweatshirts, face masks, and dark boots.
A description of the third suspect was not released.
Detectives have requested anyone with information regarding this crime to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.