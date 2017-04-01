CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
Tracy McGrady, Rebecca Lobo Lead 2017 Basketball Hall Of Fame Class

April 1, 2017 3:40 PM
Filed Under: Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, NBA

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Two-time NBA scoring champion Tracy McGrady, Kansas coach Bill Self, former Chicago Bulls executive Jerry Krause and former UConn star Rebecca Lobo are part of this year’s Basketball Hall of Fame class.

The Hall of Fame announced the 11-person class Saturday on Twitter.

McGrady was a seven-time NBA All-Star who played 15 years in the league. Self is one of six coaches to lead three different schools to the NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight. Lobo starred for the Huskies when they won a national championship in 1995 following an undefeated season.

Krause, who died last month, was the general manager during the Chicago Bulls’ dynasty in the 1990s.

Others in the class include Notre Dame women’s coach Muffet McGraw and Texas high school coach Robert Hughes.

