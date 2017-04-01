4/1 CBS2 Saturday Evening Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
As expected it was a chilly & breezy day with clouds dominating the skies. We’ll clear out tonight and winds will subside, but the chill will linger with temps dropping into the 20s & 30s overnight.
Expect a beautiful finish to the weekend tomorrow with abundant sunshine, light breezes, and dry conditions. We’ll have seasonable temps topping off in the mid & upper 50s.
Monday will be a day of change as clouds increase through the day ahead of our next rainmaker. Much of the day looks dry & mild with temps in the mid 50s, but a few showers could creep in for the early evening hours.
Have a great night!