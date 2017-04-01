CBS2 4/1 Saturday Morning Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Saturday morning, and welcome to April! It seems Mother Nature is playing an April Fool’s prank on us all with a cold, damp, and windy morning! Expect a few showers for most spots, and even some flakes north of the City. We’ll dry out by the afternoon but we’ll stay mostly cloudy with highs only in the mid 40s.

Tomorrow will be a much nicer day and a great finish to the weekend. Expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 50s to near 60!

Monday will be a day of change as clouds move into the area ahead of our next storm system. Temps will be in the mid 50s, so right where they should be. Tuesday looks like another soaker, but it will thankfully be warmer with temps in the mid 50s.

Stay warm & dry today, folks!