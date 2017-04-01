Brands Cash In On April Fool’s Day With Spoof Products, Pranks

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The first of April is a holiday for jokesters and pranksters celebrating April Fool’s Day.
WCBS 880’s Mike Smeltz ran through some of the more creative pranks businesses cooked up Saturday.
The tech industry seems to enjoy April Fool’s Day the most, with Google unleashing Ms. Pac-Man on top of its Google Maps service — turning everyday streets into a level from the popular video game.
Amazon claimed to have created a pets-only version of its voice recognition device Alexa, called “Petlexa,” that claims to be able to communicate with animals.
Their fake ad features a happy yellow labrador playing fetch with the phony gadget.
T-Mobile makes fun of the wearable technology trend with something they call the T-Mobile ONEsie, a full body pink suit that T-Mobile jokes is both cutting edge and fashion forward.
Burger King introduced a WHOPPER Toothpaste, for those who wanted to keep their mouths “Whopper fresh.”