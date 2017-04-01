Costume-Clad Warriors Take Part In Massive Pillow Fight In Washington Square Park

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — People gathered in Washington Square Park on Saturday for a joint pillow fight.
Several of the pillow fight warriors showed up in costume — from superheroes, to vikings, to really the unexplainable, WCBS 880’s Mike Smeltz reported.
He found one participant wearing what is typically thought of as a jolly character, but in actuality only made him a target.
“I’m wearing a Santa suit,” he said. “That has definitely hurt me… I’m getting pummeled every which way.”
One pillow-fighter fashioned a couch cushion to use as a shield.
At one point, two fighters teamed up, with one getting on the other’s shoulders to give them a height advantage. But that only made the rest of the crowd focus their attention on them, and their partnership quickly ended.
While wild and wacky, the event does raise money for homeless children.
Pillow fights took place in more than 100 other cities around the world Saturday.