Man Who Stole $6k From Lyndhurst Church Arrested, Police Say

April 1, 2017 4:57 PM
Filed Under: New Jersey, St. Michael the Archangel Church

LYNDHURST, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Authorities have arrested the man they say robbed St. Michael the Archangel Church in Lyndhurst, New Jersey earlier this week.

Police found Quentin Hunt, 54, at Penn Station in Newark on Saturday afternoon and charged him with theft.

Hunt is believed to be the man caught by video cameras early Monday morning.

“The individual is seen on video roaming around the church, then he goes to the rectory. He approaches one of the secretaries working in the rectory, and he asks for food from the food bank. She actually gave him a piece of paper, a form to fill out,” Capt. Joseph Valente, Lyndhurst Police Department told CBS2’s Lou Young.

She went and got food supplies for the hungry man, but while she was gone police said he went through the office, found the safe — door closed, but unlocked — cleaned it out, sat down, and returned to being the humble man in need, grateful for a bit of charity.

Except he had already helped himself. The man walked out with food and bags of money and checks — $6,000 worth; the entire Sunday collection, Young reported.

St. Michael the Archangel Church was also robbed in February by a man who hid in the bell tower and broke open collection boxes in the church after noon mass on a Sunday.

Police said Hunt was taken to Bergen County Jail, where he’s awaiting his first court appearance.

