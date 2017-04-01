Woman Robbed At Gunpoint In New Rochelle Grocery Store Parking Lot, Police Say

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police in New Rochelle say they’re searching for two men who robbed a woman at gunpoint in the parking lot of a Shop Rite grocery store.
The woman said the men, wearing black hooded sweatshirts and Yankees hats, walked up to her with a handgun around 8:30 p.m. Friday. They stole $170 worth of groceries and her wallet, which contained $200 and several credit cards, police said.
The woman was not hurt.
Still, shoppers say it’s scary.
“I’ve been shopping here for years and nothing like that has happened. So it’s always disturbing when you find or you hear that something violent like that happened,” Dominique Shepherd, of the Bronx, said.
“I mean it’s sad. And I don’t want my wife coming here by herself anymore,” a man added.
Shop Rite told CBS2 there are conflicting stories about the alleged robbery and said the woman was not in the store Friday night. Even so, they are investigating the case.