1 Teen Killed, Another Wounded In Newark Shooting

NEWARK (CBSNewYork) — Two teens were shot in Newark on Friday, and one died of his injuries.
Authorities said the 16 and 17-year-old boys were shot in the 400th block of Hawthorne Avenue shortly before 3 p.m.
The 16-year-old, identified as Malik Bullock, of Newark, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 17-year-old was taken to a local hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.
Authorities said the shooting is under investigation, and it’s unclear whether the boys were the intended targets. Anyone with information is asked to call the Prosecutor’s Tips Line at (877) 847-7432.