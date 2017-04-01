Trout, Salmon Fishing Season Starts In New York State

April 1, 2017 10:30 AM
Filed Under: Fishing Season, New York, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Fishing season is starting in New York.

The spring trout and salmon season is set to get off to a chillier-than-normal start across much of the state Saturday.

One bit of good news for anglers: environmental officials say rain and snow this winter helped to fill depleted lakes and reservoirs in parts of the state that were drought-stricken last fall.

The Department of Environmental Conservation says anglers can visit the agency’s website to view upcoming plans for trout stockings in 314 lakes and ponds and 2,850 miles of streams.

The agency operates 12 fish hatcheries in New York.

