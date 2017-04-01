Suspect Wanted For Allegedly Slapping Woman Aboard No. 2 Train

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is asking the public for their assistance in finding a man they say assaulted a woman aboard the No. 2 train in Brooklyn Friday.
Police say the 30-year-old victim was aboard the northbound train when the suspect slapped her across the left side of her face.
The suspect fled in an unknown direction when the train entered the Borough Hall subway station, according to police.
Medics responded to the scene and treated the victim at the scene.
The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 35-years-old, 5’11”, and around 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue skull cap, a red and white coat, and black jeans.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.