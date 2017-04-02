4/2 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

April 2, 2017 8:30 AM
Mark McIntyre

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Sunday morning everybody! Today will be a real treat with plenty of sunshine, less wind, and temps in the mid & upper 50s. A nice change of pace after the past couple of days!

nu tu hour by hour 4/2 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

(credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow will be a day of change as clouds move in through the day ahead of a low pressure system approaching from the southwest. As of now the Mets home opener looks dry, but we’ll keep an eye on that. It’ll be another seasonable day with temps in the mid 50s.

nu tu 7day auto1 4/2 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

(credit: CBS2)

Rain will move in Monday night and last through the first half of Tuesday, and that rain could be heavy at times…maybe even some rumbles of thunder. Tuesday will be a few degrees warmer, and there’s a chance we could break 60 degrees!

Enjoy the nice weather today!

