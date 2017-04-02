4/2 CBS2 Sunday Evening Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
What a spectacular day it was! Much warmer and brighter than the gray and damp few days we had. We’ll keep the clear skies overnight and temps won’t be as chilly – mid 30s to mid 40s overnight.
Tomorrow will be a day with more clouds moving in through the morning and afternoon, and it’ll be another mild one with temps in the upper 50s. Expect a few showers in the late evening, but the bulk of the rain will occur after midnight.
Looks like a very rainy early Tuesday morning with spotty showers for the midday, with another round of rain later in the day as the front moves through. There could even be some rumbles of thunder. Tuesday will be warm with temps breaking 60.
Have a great night!