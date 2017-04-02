Wisconsin Boy, 7, Gives Up His Favorite Toy For Grieving Police Department

WESTON, Wis. (CBSNewYork) — A generous 7-year-old boy from Wisconsin gave up one of his favorite toys to help a grieving police department heal.

Brady Duke loves reading to his siblings, playing football with his friends and playing his Nintendo Wii. But you won’t find Brady playing video games.

“My Wii was my favorite thing to do,” he says.

The gaming system was his prized possession until he heard about a police officer who was killed in the line of duty. Detective Jason Weiland was shot by a suspect in Weston, Wisconsin last month.

“I felt sad because I didn’t want somebody to die that was somebody that protected a city,” he says.

Brady wrote a letter to the Wausau Police Department, thanking the officers for protecting his family. He then gave up his Wii to help them grieve.

“Some of the Lego Star Wars. Some of our officers have been enjoying this game,” Deputy Chief Ben Bliven says.

The Wii is set up at the department, and it’s helping officers cope with the senseless tragedy.

“We’re encouraging our officers to come in, take a break and play some video games, and kind of de-stress a little bit,” Bliven says.

Brady even visited the department to play a few games.

“Brady made a special impact here. We are really grateful for him,” Bliven says.

Brady’s big gesture also had its perks. His new friends in blue surprised him with an Xbox 360 so he can keep on gaming.