Suspects Sought In Connection To Bronx Convenience Store Holdup

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for two men who they say robbed a convenience store in the Wakefield section of the Bronx last week.

Police say the suspects entered the 33rd Convenience Store on East 233rd Street and rushed around the counter.

One of the men displayed a silver firearm and demanded money from an employee while the other suspect removed almost $400 in cash from the register, according to police.

The man brandishing the firearm stole the employee’s wallet and cellphone before the two suspects fled in a dark colored vehicle, according to police.

The employee was not injured.

Police describe the man with the silver handgun as black with a medium build and a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a black mask, a gray hooded sweatshirt, and gray sweatpants.

The man who stole the cash from the store’s register is described as black with a medium build and a medium complexion. He has a black beard and was last seen wearing a dark jacket with white sleeves, a light colored hooded sweatshirt, black pants with white stripes on the sides, and black shoes.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.