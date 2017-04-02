Suspect Stole Almost $250,000 Worth Of Religious Texts From Brooklyn Synagogue, Police Say

April 2, 2017 11:44 PM
Filed Under: Borough Park, Brooklyn, Brooklyn Synagogue, Religious Texts

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police late Sunday were looking for a thief who broke into a Brooklyn synagogue and made off with religious texts worth almost $250,000.

The theft happened between 3:11 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. at Congregation Maase Rokach, at 5423 12th Ave. in Borough Park, Brooklyn, police said.

A man got into the synagogue through a rear door and caused damage to the basement door, police said.

The thief then took nine antique religious books and fled in a white vehicle, police said.

No description of the suspect was available.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia