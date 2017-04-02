Suspect Stole Almost $250,000 Worth Of Religious Texts From Brooklyn Synagogue, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police late Sunday were looking for a thief who broke into a Brooklyn synagogue and made off with religious texts worth almost $250,000.
The theft happened between 3:11 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. at Congregation Maase Rokach, at 5423 12th Ave. in Borough Park, Brooklyn, police said.
A man got into the synagogue through a rear door and caused damage to the basement door, police said.
The thief then took nine antique religious books and fled in a white vehicle, police said.
No description of the suspect was available.