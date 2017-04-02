Swastika Found Scrawled In Bathroom In Chappaqua Middle School

CHAPPAQUA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A swastika was found scrawled recently in a middle school bathroom in Chappaqua, and officials were upset Sunday.

As WCBS 880’s Mike Smeltz reported, the swastika was a shocking and chilling discovery at Seven Bridges Middle School.

New Castle Town Supervisor Robert Greenstein believes it was likely the work of “some young, stupid kid who doesn’t realize what that symbol stands for.”

Regardless the motive, Greenstein said he would like the incident to be a teachable moment for the students. He called for a meeting of school officials and leaders from all faiths so they can educate kids and show that there is no place for hate speech in the community.

“We’re trying to, you know, be as inclusive and welcoming as possible, so if this gives us the opportunity to reinforce those messages, you know, I think we should take advantage of it and do it,” he said.

It was not clear late Sunday who drew the swastika in the bathroom. The country has seen a rise in hate crimes in the past few months, and specifically a significant rise in anti-Semitic acts.