Small Plane Flips Over In Pond At Airport In Dutchess County

April 2, 2017 5:42 PM
Filed Under: Millbrook, Sky Acres Airport, Small Plane Accident

MILLBROOK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — One passenger was hospitalized Sunday afternoon after a small plane flipped over while landing in Dutchess County.

Around 1:30 p.m., New York State Police were called to the Sky Acres Airport in Millbrook after the single-engine fixed-wing Cessna Skyhawk II was involved in an accident.

The plane’s pilot was attempting to land on Runway 17 when the plane ran off the east shoulder and came to rest overturned in a small pond, state police said.

The pilot and three passengers were on board at the time of the crash, state police said.

Only one passenger was taken to MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie with minor injuries, state police said.

The Federal Aviation Administration was investigating late Sunday.

