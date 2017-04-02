Planning The Perfect Pesach For This Year’s Passover

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Passover starts soon, and you can celebrate with your loved ones by serving some delicious dishes that are sure to satisfy.

CBS2’s Andrea Grymes and Cindy Hsu spent some time with chef Naomi Nachman from Kosher.com and author of the new book, “The Perfect Pesach.”

Check out some of the recipes she shared with us below!

Pesach Cookie Cake

Serves 10

BATTER

¾ cup oil (freeze it for best results)

1¼ cups sugar

2 eggs

1 cup ground almonds

1 cup potato starch pinch salt

¾ cup chopped pecans

¾ cup chocolate chips

CREAM

2 egg yolks

1 cup oil

1 Tbsp lemon juice

2½ cups confectioners’ sugar

NUT CRUNCH

½ cup slivered almonds

¼ cup sugar

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350°F (180°C). Beat together the oil and sugar in the bowl of your mixer. Add the eggs. Gently mix in the ground almonds, potato starch, and salt with a spoon. Add the chopped pecans and chocolate chips and mix well.

Divide batter evenly among 4 baking-paper-lined 9-inch round pans and bake for 22 minutes. Cool and set aside.

To make the cream, beat the egg yolks in a food processor fitted with the S blade. Slowly add the oil in a steady stream. It will get the texture of mayonnaise. Add the lemon juice and confectioners’ sugar and mix well. Refrigerate until ready to use.

To make the nut crunch, place almonds and sugar together in a frying pan without any oil. Allow the sugar to caramelize, stirring constantly, for about 5 minutes. Spread out on baking paper to cool, then chop in the food processor until you have small chunks.

To assemble the cake, arrange 1 cookie layer on a platter. Spread a layer of cream on top, followed by a sprinkle of nut crunch. Repeat layering twice and end with the cookie.

Passover Lemon Curd​

INGREDIENTS

Curd

2 large eggs

1/2 cup sugar

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

3 1/2 Tbs oil or 1/4 cup margarine

1 1/2 teaspoons lemon zest

One Gefen Passover Pie Crust- Frozen, Ready to Bake Kosher for Passover Pie Crust- Bake according to package directions and set aside

For curd:

Whisk eggs, sugar, and lemon juice in small saucepan to blend. Add margarine and lemon peel. Stir over medium heat until curd thickens to pudding consistency, about 8 minutes. Transfer to small bowl. Press plastic wrap onto surface of curd and chill at least 2 hours.

Spread curd into the baked​ crust. Stand berries in curd. Chill tart until glaze sets, at least 1 hour and up to 6 hours. Add fruit. Release tart from pan