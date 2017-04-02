Woman Struck, Killed By Subway Train In Rego Park, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman was struck and killed by a subway train in Queens Sunday afternoon as she tried to retrieve a cellphone from the tracks, authorities said.
The FDNY was called to the 63rd Drive-Rego Park stop on the R Train around 1:50 p.m.
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority police said the woman was fatally struck by the train.
Video showed multiple fire trucks and ambulances at the scene as passersby crowded around and first responders descended into the station.
Further details were not immediately available Sunday evening.