Girl Trying To Get Dropped Cellphone Struck, Killed By Subway Train

April 2, 2017 10:46 PM
Filed Under: 63rd Drive-Rego Park, Queens, R train, Rego Park, Samantha Liebman, Woman Struck By Train

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A teenage girl was struck and killed by a subway train in Queens Sunday afternoon as she tried to retrieve a cellphone from the tracks, authorities said.

The FDNY was called to the 63rd Drive-Rego Park stop on the R Train around 1:50 p.m.

Police said the girl who was struck by the train was 13 years old. Her cellphone had dropped onto the tracks and she was reaching for it when she was hit, police said.

Video showed multiple fire trucks and ambulances at the scene as passersby crowded around and first responders descended into the station.

As 1010 WINS’ Samantha Liebman reported, the southbound R Train platform was closed for much of the night after the accident.

Some riders said the girl’s actions were just not worth it.

“I’d rather have my life first – think about it. If you see your hand, that’s not your first phone, right? You could buy items and everything. What’s more important? Your life is more important.”

But before hearing the tragic story, some people said they would take the risk.

“I might go for it,” one woman said. “I would have to go for it. My phone is like my best friend.”

The girl was identified as Dina Kadribasic, police said. She was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, where she was pronounced dead.

  1. D.Stutts (@bearstutts) says:
    April 3, 2017 at 8:44 am

    ALWAYS get in touch with transit, They WILL retrieve it SAFELY!!

