Police: Fake Emails Claiming Unpaid Parking Tickets Circulate In Ridgewood, N.J.

RIDGEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police in Ridgewood, New Jersey said Sunday that a fake email is circulating, telling drivers they have an unpaid parking fine.
Police said the fraudsters are sending emails with text that reads in part:
28-182 – Loading zones and handicapped parking Required to appear in court. Parking ticket number information: PDN7319091 Check parking fine.
To pay your parking fine, download your fine and choose one of 2 convenient ways:
1. Online (Link) Pay online by Visa or Mastercard, $2 processing fee.
2. By phone (automated system) Pay by Visa or Mastercard at (866) 561-9742
Best regards, Police Department.”
The sample email also includes unintelligible language claiming that part of the ticket goes to “the city\’s accustomed function to recompense championing animated town aids, adding policemen and pom-pom,” and saying, “Late costs typically artifact (sic) the charge of a parking ticket.”
Ridgewood police said they would never send a summons or make notifications through email.
Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to call Ridgewood police to ensure they do not become a victim.