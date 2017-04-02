CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Police: Fake Emails Claiming Unpaid Parking Tickets Circulate In Ridgewood, N.J.

April 2, 2017 10:09 PM
Filed Under: Parking Ticket Scam, Ridgewood, Ridgewood NJ

RIDGEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police in Ridgewood, New Jersey said Sunday that a fake email is circulating, telling drivers they have an unpaid parking fine.

Police said the fraudsters are sending emails with text that reads in part:

28-182 – Loading zones and handicapped parking Required to appear in court. Parking ticket number information: PDN7319091 Check parking fine.

To pay your parking fine, download your fine and choose one of 2 convenient ways:

1. Online (Link) Pay online by Visa or Mastercard, $2 processing fee.

2. By phone (automated system) Pay by Visa or Mastercard at (866) 561-9742

Best regards, Police Department.”

The sample email also includes unintelligible language claiming that part of the ticket goes to “the city\’s accustomed function to recompense championing animated town aids, adding policemen and pom-pom,” and saying, “Late costs typically artifact (sic) the charge of a parking ticket.”

Ridgewood police said they would never send a summons or make notifications through email.

Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to call Ridgewood police to ensure they do not become a victim.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia