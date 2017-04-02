CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Long Island Special Needs Drum Corps Shoots For World Championships

April 2, 2017 7:00 PM
Filed Under: Andrea Grymes, Drum Corps International World Championships, FREE Players Drum Corps, Special Needs Drum Corps

OLD BETHPAGE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A band from Long Island is trying to make history as the first special needs band to perform at the Drum Corps International World Championships.

As CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reported, the group of passionate disabled adults has joy in their eyes and pep in their step.

“I love to encourage myself to be a role model for people,” said snare drum player Michael Brennan.

The group is known as the FREE Players Drum Corps . FREE stands for Family Residences and Essential Services – a nonprofit in Bethpage, Long Island that provides services for people with disabilities.

A music specialist there created the marching band seven years ago.

“They want to be treated with dignity, and respect — and just be accepted into the regular world just like everybody else,” said Brian Calhoun, director of the drum corps. “And participation in drum corps has been able to provide that for all the program participants.”

The group is made up entirely of adults who have overcome the challenges of mild to moderate disabilities.

“They said: ‘Good job — congratulations. And go out there and knock ’em dead,’” said Leah Saitta, who plays the marching snare drum.

The FREE Players Drum Corps has played at Disney World, and also marched in the New York City Columbus Day Parade. Many members say the best part is the adoring audiences.

“Oh, it’s amazing — hearing the crowd applaud like that,” said percussion instructor and drum set player Steve Malerba. “It’s so electrifying.”

“I like the crowd cheering,” said section leader Shaun McLeod, who plays the quads. “They also like me doing the dap.”

Now, the drum corps is hoping to play for the crowds in Indianapolis. They have been invited there for the 2018 Drum Corps International World Championships.

They would be the first special needs band ever to perform at the competition.

The band is trying to raise $65,000 to make the trip – a likely achievable goal for a group that has already proven it has no limits.

For information on how you can help the FREE Players Drum Corps, click here.

