Woman Shot Dead Outside Williamsbridge, Bronx Apartment Building

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman is dead after police say she was shot in the back of the head in the Williamsbridge section of the Bronx early Sunday.
The 911 call originally came in as a report for a person left unconscious on the street, but when police arrived they discovered the victim lying dead in front of 761 E. 214 St.
Police say the victim, possibly in her 20’s, sustained a single gunshot wound to the back of the head.
Daniel Abru lives nearby and says he heard one shot, then amusement from the alleged attackers.
“They were laughing,” he told 1010 WINS’ Roger Stern. “I heard the shot then they came in this side, laughing.”
Abru says they were also using foul language.
Police have not released the name of the victim pending proper family notification.
Authorities ask anybody with information on the fatal shooting to come forward. The investigation is ongoing.