Understanding Every Child’s Unique Needs As Part Of World Autism Awareness Day

April 2, 2017 10:19 AM
Filed Under: Light it up Blue, World Autism Awareness Day

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s World Autism Awareness Day, and new research is helping parents better understand their child’s unique needs.

But what happens when that child grows up?

CBS2’s Cindy Hsu sat down with Lisa Goring, Chief Program and Marketing Officer for the Autism Speaks organization, who offered up some great advice for parents.

To commemorate World Autism Awareness Day, landmarks across the globe are “Lighting It Up Blue.” From the Empire State Building at home to the Eiffel Tower in Paris, famous landmarks will be bathed in blue to promote autism awareness. For the first time ever, the White House will also be taking part.

The United Nations first designated April 2 as World Autism Awareness day ten years ago.

