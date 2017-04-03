4/3 CBS2 Monday Morning Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Monday morning, folks! Expect more clouds around the area today compared to yesterday’s crystal blue skies. It’ll be another mild one with temps around 60, and the Mets home opener looks dry this afternoon.
Rain showers will move in late this evening and get heavier after midnight. Tomorrow’s AM commute looks rather wet, so grab the rain gear heading out the door.
Expect spotty showers during the midday with heavier rain and even thunderstorms for the evening commute!
Wednesday looks like a beauty with sun and clouds, light breezes, and temps in the lower 60s.
Have a great day!